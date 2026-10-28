Following Operation “Veles,” Ukrainian forces have not recorded any new successful incursions by Russian units in the direction of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast. At the same time, both Ukrainian defenders and Russian troops—who had previously managed to establish a foothold in the northern part of the town—remain in the city.

This was reported by Viktor Tregubov, a spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation, during a television broadcast.

According to him, Russian troops infiltrated Kupiansk through the Holubivka area, in particular by using a pipeline for covert movement. As a result, small groups numbering several dozen people managed to reach the northern districts of the city and establish a foothold there.

Operation “Veles” was aimed at completely disabling the pipeline that the Russian army had been using for infiltration. Following the operation, no further successful enemy incursions toward Kupiansk were recorded.

Tregubov also noted that Kupiansk has suffered less damage than Vovchansk. The city still has intact large buildings that Russian troops can use as cover and positions.

In addition, the spokesperson reported the presence of mercenaries from Latin America, Africa, and, less frequently, Asia within the Russian forces in the Kharkiv region. According to him, their numbers are small, but they serve as one of the sources for replenishing the Russian army’s personnel.

Servicemen of the 2nd Corps of the Ukrainian National Guard “Charter” are carrying out the underground special operation “Veles” in the Kupiansk direction, having advanced more than 15 kilometers into enemy territory. On October 27, commanders Mykhailo Drapatiy, Ihor Obolenskyi, and Pavlo Palisa reported the initial results of the operation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Soldiers of the 23rd Assault Regiment of the Ukrainian Armed ForcesG took part in the “Veles” counteroffensive operation in the Kupiansk sector, during which Ukrainian defenders advanced more than 15 kilometers through underground tunnels and captured over 30 Russian soldiers.

The “Veles” operation was joined by the 13th Brigade of the National Guard “Charter,” the 23rd Separate Assault Regiment “R.U.G” of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard “Charter,” the “Lava” Unmanned Systems Regiment of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard “Charter,” units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, including the “Freedom of Russia” Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps, the 429th Separate “Achilles” Unmanned Systems Brigade, and other units of the Defense Forces.

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