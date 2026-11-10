Yandex's "Alice" voice assistant has started to freeze more often, make mistakes when searching for information, and mispronounce words.

Users also report that sometimes the service does not respond to requests at all.

The issues are linked to Ukrainian strikes on Russian data centers in the Ryazan, Kaluga, and Vladimir regions, following which some facilities were damaged or temporarily shut down.

According to the DownDetector service, the number of complaints about “Alisa” outages has increased approximately fivefold over the past two weeks since late October.

The Russian company Yandex has relocated all three of its supercomputers (“Lyapunov,” “Galushkin,” and “Chervonenkis”) to new computing sites following a series of attacks by Ukrainian drones. The company’s press office claims that the equipment was not damaged during the strikes.

On the night of October 11, drones attacked Yandex’s data center in Russia’s Vladimir Oblast. The company confirmed that operations had come to a complete halt, causing widespread disruptions to dozens of digital services across the country.

The Russian technology company Yandex stated that it had completely shut down its data center in Russia’s Vladimir Oblast due to the drone attack. According to the company, its infrastructure was damaged as a result of the attack.

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