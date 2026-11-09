Following the attacks on oil refineries, Rosneft imposed restrictions on fuel sales throughout Russia

Rosneft, Russia’s largest oil company by production volume, has imposed limits on fuel sales at its gas stations across all regions of Russia. The restrictions took effect following a series of Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries.

“Rosneft is imposing restrictions in all regions of the country (30 liters in cities, 50 liters on highways),” the regional operational headquarters reported.

In the Trans-Baikal Territory, the company’s gas stations have been prohibited from selling more than 50 liters of fuel to a single vehicle. Filling fuel into canisters is also prohibited. In the regional capital, the restrictions took effect on November 8. Previously, on October 23, Rosneft had lifted all limits.

Restrictions at Rosneft gas stations have also been introduced in Buryatia. This was announced by the republic’s Deputy Prime Minister, Yevgeny Korkin.

The following limits are in effect there:

in cities—up to 30 liters of gasoline and up to 50 liters of diesel fuel;

on highways—up to 50 liters of gasoline and up to 200 liters of diesel.

A similar situation has arisen in the Krasnoyarsk Krai. According to a local industry chat group, restrictions have been introduced at Rosneft gas stations in Lesosibirsk. They have also affected Krasnoyarsk, where drivers are not allowed to purchase more than 30 liters of fuel per vehicle at the cash register.

Limits on gasoline and diesel sales have also been introduced at the company’s gas stations in Novosibirsk and the Novosibirsk region. This was confirmed by the regional Ministry of Economic Development.

The day before, similar restrictions went into effect in Karelia. The republic’s head, Artur Parfenchikov—who had announced the lifting of all limits on October 24—once again announced restrictions on fuel sales.

Now, at Rosneft gas stations in cities, no more than 30 liters of gasoline and 50 liters of diesel are sold per vehicle. On highways, the limits are 50 and 200 liters, respectively. Filling fuel into jerry cans is also prohibited.

On October 30, Ukraine resumed attacks on Russia’s fuel and energy infrastructure. The strikes had been suspended for about two weeks following a request from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Over the following week, at least seven Russian oil refineries came under attack. Among them were Rosneft facilities: the Novokuybyshevsk refinery in the Samara region, one or two refineries in Ufa, as well as the Ryazan and Saratov refineries.

During the lull in the attacks, Russian authorities managed to partially stabilize the fuel supply situation at gas stations. However, after the attacks resumed, the problems escalated again.

In particular, following an attack on NORSI in the Nizhny Novgorod region, restrictions were imposed on gasoline sales—no more than 40 liters per vehicle.

Consequently, fuel shortages and supply disruptions are once again forcing Russian regions to impose restrictions at gas stations, particularly at stations operated by the country’s largest oil company.

This was reported by the Ministry of Economic Development of the Trans-Baikal Territory.

On the night of November 9, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region came under a massive drone attack. Local authorities reported a “huge number of UAVs,” explosions, and possible damage to industrial facilities. Amid the attack, the city also experienced disruptions to mobile internet service.

The day before, in Russia’s Rostov Region, a bridge over the Mius River on the “Novorossiya” highway—which connects Rostov-on-Don with the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine—was damaged as a result of a drone attack.

As a reminder, on the night of November 5, drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refining facilities. The attack caused fires at industrial facilities in the city, and part of Ryazan was left without power.

In October 2026, nearly 34,000 of the 69,200 scheduled flights in Russia were delayed or canceled. The main reason was regular restrictions on airport operations due to the threat of drone attacks.

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