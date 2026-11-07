The Russians struck a key energy facility with a North Korean ballistic missile — Zelenskyy

Following a massive missile attack on Kyiv and the surrounding region on November 7, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conference call to discuss the aftermath of the Russian strike and recovery efforts. The attack that night involved 36 missiles, which followed a ballistic trajectory to their targets.



“Unfortunately, there remains a significant shortage of interceptors for the Patriot system, and the United States, above all, can help address this shortage. We are seeking ways at all levels to expedite deliveries and convey the necessary messages to the American side so that they give Ukraine the opportunity to protect lives,” the country’s leader stated.

He added that forensic examinations are ongoing at the sites where ballistic missiles struck, and, according to preliminary data, at one of the key energy facilities that was damaged, the Russians used KN-23 missiles, which are manufactured and supplied by North Korea.

“This is yet another proof that global sanctions regimes deserve to be significantly strengthened—against everyone in the world who provides their ‘services’ in the destruction of life,” Zelenskyy wrote.

As a reminder, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal reported that over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked Ukrainian energy facilities 18 times.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a massive attack by Russian terrorists on the Kyiv region on November 7, substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv and central regions of Ukraine were struck.

On the night of November 7, Russian terrorist forces damaged one of DTEK’s energy facilities in the Kyiv region. Part of the Brovary district is without power, and restoring electricity will take a long time.

Starting in the evening of November 6, Russian terrorist forces launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using Iskander-M, Zircon, KN-23, and S-400 missiles. The missiles were launched from the Bryansk and Voronezh regions.

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