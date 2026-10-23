Since the start of the day, Russian troops have carried out 67 airstrikes and dropped 230 guided bombs. The enemy also deployed 6,743 kamikaze drones and shelled populated areas and Ukrainian military positions 2,098 times. In total, 159 combat engagements took place on the front lines during this period. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a summary as of 10:00 p.m. on October 23, 2026.

Where fighting continued in eastern Ukraine

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the Russians carried out two airstrikes and dropped six guided bombs. In addition, they shelled Ukrainian military positions and populated areas 40 times.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions three times. Russian units attempted to advance toward Okhrimivka, Rybalchyne, and Chuhunivka. One of the attacks was still ongoing at the time of this report’s publication.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces made four attempts to improve their position. To do so, they launched assaults toward Podoly and Radkivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces repelled three enemy attempts to advance. The Russians attacked toward Kolodyaziv, Zarichne, and Zakytne. One of the battles was still ongoing as of this evening.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled five attempts by Russian troops to advance. Fighting took place near Ozerny, Kryva Luka, Piskunivka, and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops did not launch any assaults during the day.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 20 assaults were repelled

The Kostiantynivka sector remained one of the most intense sections of the front. There, Ukrainian troops repelled 20 Russian assaults.

The enemy attacked in the Kostyantynivka area and also attempted to advance toward Druzhkivka, Novoselivka, Mykolaypillya, Novopavlivka, Toretsk, and Vilne. Three Russian assaults were still ongoing at the time of the evening report.

In the Pokrovsk sector, military equipment and drone command posts were destroyed

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops carried out 14 attacks. They attempted to advance near Dobropillia, Sviatohorivka, Chernihivka, Myrne, Hulyve, Serhiivka, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates by the General Staff, Ukrainian forces eliminated 43 Russian occupiers and wounded another 11 in this sector of the front during the day. The Defense Forces also destroyed nine enemy vehicles, an electronic warfare system, three special-purpose vehicles, a drone control center, a supply depot, and one shelter.

Four more vehicles, two special-purpose vehicles, two drone control centers, and 68 Russian military shelters were damaged. Separately, the General Staff reported the destruction or neutralization of 153 drones of various types.

The Situation in the South

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces launched a single attack toward Myrne.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian forces repelled ten attacks. The enemy attempted to advance toward Uspishne, Rizdvyanka, Hirkyi, and Yegorivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian troops made one attempt to improve their position by attacking toward Pavlivka.

In the Dnipro sector, no enemy assaults were recorded.

In other sectors of the front, there were no significant changes in the situation. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to monitor the situation on the front and report on the course of hostilities. The data provided is based on operational intelligence as of 10:00 p.m. on October 23, 2026.

Over the past seven days, Russia has launched 2,597 attack and reconnaissance drones at Ukraine. Defense forces have neutralized 2,282 of them—more than 87% of the total.

Over the past two months, operators from the 8th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces have killed more than 25 invaders and captured another 13.

Several dozen Russian soldiers remain in the northern part of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, where they continue to put up organized resistance. Ukrainian defense forces are working to prevent the enemy from rotating troops and moving reinforcements into the city. At the same time, Russian claims about the alleged capture of Holubivka and Shevchenkove are untrue.