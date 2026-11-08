More than 600,000 customers were left without power in the Dnipropetrovsk region due to Russian attacks

As a result of yet another massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure, more than 600,000 consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk region were left without electricity. Hospitals and critical infrastructure facilities are switching to backup power from generators.

According to DTEK, Russian troops launched another massive attack on the region’s energy infrastructure overnight. Key energy facilities were damaged as a result of the shelling.

Consumers in five districts of the region were left without power:

Dniprovskyi;

Kam’yans’kyi;

Samarivskyi;

Pavlohrad;

Synelnykivskyi.

Some consumers in Dnipro itself are also without power. In total, more than 600,000 customers are without power.

Due to the widespread outages, hospitals and other critical infrastructure facilities are switching to generator power.

DTEK emphasized that the top priority for power engineers is to restore power to critical infrastructure facilities.

Specialists are already working to restore power to consumers. At the same time, restoration efforts are being hampered by repeated Russian attacks.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, urged residents who have electricity to use it sparingly.

According to him, the stability of the power grid depends on responsible electricity consumption.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, and DTEK.

On the night of November 8, Russian troops carried out a massive airstrike on Ukraine, using guided air-to-ground missiles and attack drones.

One person was injured as a result of a drone attack on a residential area of the city. Damage to private homes and apartment buildings was also reported.

One person was killed as a result of another attack by Russian forces on Odesa on November 7. Damage to the city’s infrastructure was also reported.

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