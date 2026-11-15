More than 800 strikes in a day — Russians attacked 48 settlements in Zaporizhzhia

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked the Zaporizhzhia region 877 times. Forty-eight settlements came under fire: the occupiers used aircraft, drones, multiple-launch rocket systems, and artillery. According to the regional governor, 32 people, including four children, were wounded as a result of the attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.

Russian forces attacked the region using several types of weapons simultaneously. Drones accounted for the majority of the strikes—685 were recorded over the past 24 hours. Most of these were FPV drones.

The Russians carried out 34 airstrikes

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army carried out 34 airstrikes on populated areas in the region. Zaporizhzhia, Zarichne, Balabine, Komyshuvakha, Zhovta Krucha, Zhovtenke, Odarivka, Novotroitske, Novorozivka, Blakytne, and Tavriiske came under fire.

Aircraft also attacked Orikhiv, Kopani, and Vasynivka.

Nearly 700 drone attacks

Russian forces carried out the largest number of strikes using UAVs. According to Ivan Fedorov, 685 drones of various types, primarily FPV drones, attacked dozens of settlements. Among them were Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Novooleksandrivka, Bilenke, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Richne, and Novoyakovlivka.

Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Preobrazhenka, Novopavlivka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Chervona Krynytsia, Yegorivka, and Novoselivka were also targeted by drone attacks.

Drones also struck Hulyaypil, Kopani, Dolynka, Hirky, Verkhnia Tersa, Rivne, Vozdvizhivka, Dobropillia, Rizdvyanka, Prydorozhne, Kosivtseve, Novozaporizhzhia, and Ternuvate.

Frontline communities were also under fire

In addition to aircraft and drones, Russian troops used multiple-launch rocket systems. Four such attacks were recorded over the past 24 hours. They targeted Chervonyi Yar, Tavriiske, and Novoandriivka.

The Russians carried out another 154 artillery strikes. Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, and Mala Tokmachka came under fire. Artillery also shelled Preobrazhenka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Novoselivka, Hulyaypilsk, Hirke, Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Dobropillya, and Kosivtseve.

Damaged homes, infrastructure, and vehicles

According to regional authorities, 471 reports of damage were received following the Russian attacks. These include residential buildings, infrastructure, and vehicles. As a result of the strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, according to Ivan Fedorov, 32 people were injured, including four children.

The extent of the destruction and the consequences of the shelling in the region’s communities are still being assessed. Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, reported this on November 15 via his Telegram channel.

As a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of November 14, the number of casualties rose to 22.

On November 14, Russian terrorist forces struck the Voznesensk district of Zaporizhzhia. Civilian residents were wounded.

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