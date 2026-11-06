Russian ports in Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog, and Azov may cease operations due to a deteriorating financial situation caused by Ukrainian drone attacks and disruptions to shipping. Yuri Slyusar, governor of the Rostov Region, stated that without assistance from the federal government, the region risks losing all three port facilities.

“Of course, they [the ports] are also going through difficult times. All three of our ports… are operating literally by hand. With these loans, we’re barely managing to pay salaries,” Slyusar said.

According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strikes have damaged quay walls, storage tanks, and other port infrastructure facilities. Due to the shutdown of transportation hubs and the virtual collapse of shipping in the Azov-Black Sea basin, a regional state of emergency has been declared in the region.

Despite the difficult situation, three port companies continue to pay wages to all 7,000 employees. According to the governor, this is leading to a rapid deterioration in the companies’ financial situation.

“If we don’t help this industry now, we will lose it,” said Yuriy Slyusar.

Back in October, the governor warned that port and shipping companies in the Rostov region were facing bankruptcy due to drone attacks and restrictions on shipping.

Problems with shipping in the Azov and Black Seas are also affecting Russian exports. Previously, about 80% of Russian grain exports passed through these sea basins.

Due to disruptions at the ports, Russia has for the first time begun shipping such cargo through Murmansk and ports located on the coast of the Arctic Ocean.

Thus, attacks on port infrastructure and restrictions on shipping are creating additional difficulties for Russian logistics and exports.

This is according to reports in the Russian media.

Read us on