Ukrainian strikes on the Kerch Bridge have significantly hampered the supply of Russian troops to occupied Crimea and southern Ukraine. Due to the destruction of the bridge’s road section and damage to the rail link, the Russian military has been forced to seek alternative routes for transporting troops and equipment.

Now, the Russian occupiers are increasingly relying on overland supply routes, which are also under attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to analysts, the Ukrainian military attacked the Kerch Bridge three times over the course of three days. On the night of November 18–19, the Ukrainian Defense Forces fired “Neptune” coastal missiles, damaging the railroad tracks.

This strike followed previous attacks that led to the complete destruction of the bridge’s road section. As a result, Russian troops faced restrictions on two of the crossing’s main transportation routes simultaneously.

The ISW notes that the damage to the bridge will have further consequences for Russian military logistics. In particular, the occupiers will be forced to make greater use of the M-14 highway, which runs along the southern coast of the occupied territories of Ukraine and connects the Rostov Region with Crimea.

However, this route is also under intense Ukrainian attack. According to analysts, the simultaneous destruction of the Kerch Bridge and land supply routes creates additional difficulties for resupplying Russian forces in the southern sector.

Experts note that the successful strikes on the bridge were preceded by a systematic campaign by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to destroy Russian air defenses. The Ukrainian military attacked anti-aircraft missile systems, radar stations, and mobile fire units in occupied Crimea, in southern Ukraine, as well as in the Rostov Oblast and Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.

According to the ISW, these actions weakened the capabilities of Russian air defense and created conditions for further strikes on strategically important targets.

At the same time, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated during the APEC summit that the Kerch Bridge is allegedly an exclusively civilian facility and is not used to transport military equipment, ammunition, or fuel.

ISW analysts refute these claims. They emphasize that the Russian military used the bridge for military transport and continued to rely on it to sustain its occupation of Crimea.

According to the institute’s assessment, Ukrainian strikes on the Kerch Bridge are part of a broader campaign to destroy and weaken Russian ground supply routes across the entire theater of operations.

This is reported with reference to a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

As a reminder, Ukraine attacked the Kerch Bridge, and traffic has been blocked.

Madyar showed the drones used to strike the Kerch Bridge.

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