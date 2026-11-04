Victims of the Russian strike on Komyshuvakha will receive up to 50,000 hryvnias in aid

The families of those killed in the Russian attack on Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast will receive funds for funerals, and the wounded will be paid financial assistance from the regional budget. The amount of assistance for each victim may reach 50,000 hryvnias.

“The families of those killed and those injured as a result of the Russian strike on Komyshuvakha will not be left to face this tragedy alone. People have endured a terrible tragedy. They have lost their loved ones and suffered severe injuries. Now it is important to take care of everyone who has been affected,” the statement reads.

According to Mykhailo Semikin, the regional authorities will fund the funerals of the deceased using the regional budget. The following compensation amounts have been allocated for those injured as a result of the Russian strike:

20,000 hryvnias for moderate injuries;

an additional 30,000 hryvnias for more severe injuries.

Thus, the total amount of assistance for a single injured person can reach up to 50,000 hryvnias.

“We are also engaging humanitarian partners and donors. We will provide assistance in processing all necessary paperwork. People should not have to navigate bureaucratic hurdles during such a difficult time. We cannot bring back the lives lost or ease the pain of their loved ones. But we will do everything in our power to ensure that no family is left to grieve alone,” Semikin added.

As a reminder, on November 2, Russian troops launched at least nine strikes with FAB-3000 guided bombs on the center of the village of Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region. The attack resulted in numerous casualties.

A search-and-rescue operation is ongoing at the impact sites. Rescuers have recovered the bodies of 31 victims from under the rubble. Meanwhile, 59 people are still listed as missing.

There are also reports of a 28-year-old rescue worker who was injured in a second Russian strike on November 2. The man is in a hospital in Zaporizhzhia with severe injuries.

His father said that after the surgery, when he saw his son for the first time, he hugged him and said, “You’re alive. God willing, may you stay alive.”

This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

In Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, rescue workers recovered the bodies of 31 people from under the rubble; they had been killed in a Russian airstrike. The identities of 12 of the victims have already been established.

Russian occupation forces released a video documenting a war crime—an airstrike on a public school in the village of Komyshuvakha, where local residents were receiving humanitarian aid at the time of the attack. As a result of the drop of a three-metric-ton aerial bomb, at least 33 people were killed, five were injured, and more than 50 others are still missing under the rubble of the destroyed shelter.

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