Ukrainian pilots carried out a series of airstrikes on the positions of Russian occupiers in the operational zone of the “South” Military Group. The strikes destroyed enemy command posts, shelters, and positions, along with enemy personnel.

Fighter jet crews of the Ukrainian Air Force carried out a series of combat sorties at the request of the “South” Military Group.

Ukrainian aviation struck identified targets of the Russian invaders. According to available information, the precise strikes destroyed enemy command posts, shelters, and positions where Russian servicemen were stationed.

Footage of the Ukrainian Air Force’s combat operations and the results of the strikes were published on the official Telegram channel of the “South” Military Group.

On the evening of October 23, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a missile strike on the “Proton” plant in Orel, Russia. At least five Storm Shadow / SCALP cruise missiles may have been used in the attack. The released footage shows significant damage to one of the production facilities, which may have been completely destroyed.

On the night of October 24, explosions in Rostov, Russia, caused power outages and sparked a fire. Part of the city was left without power.

On Saturday, October 24, a series of powerful explosions rocked the Russian city of Togliatti in the Samara Region, followed by a massive fire. According to preliminary reports, drones attacked the Togliattikauchuk plant.

In the Russian city of Orel, the “Proton” factory—which manufactures electronic components for industry and specialized equipment—suffered significant damage following a missile strike. According to Russian media reports and published photographs, at least one production hall at the plant was destroyed, and part of the floors, the roof, and the building’s facade collapsed. According to Ukrainian sources, the plant’s products are also used by the Russian military-industrial complex.

In the Moscow business center “Moscow City,” people were evacuated from the IQ-Quarter complex, which houses the offices of three Russian ministries.

In Moscow, Russia, the evacuation of passengers from some terminals at Sheremetyevo Airport began after an air raid alert was issued. Aviation operations were also temporarily restricted at four airports in the Moscow metropolitan area, according to RMF24 .

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