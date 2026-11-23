On November 23, according to the Orthodox calendar, the saints Amphilochius of Iconium and Gregory of Akragas are honored, as well as the martyrs Sisinnius and Theodore. On this day, men named Gregory, Alexander, Fyodor, Boris, Ivan, Makar, and Alexei celebrate their name days. The name day calendars also include the female names Anna and Olga. Here’s what each of them means.

On this day, people bearing several male names honor their heavenly patrons. Among them are names of Greek, Latin, and ancient Hebrew origin. Also, on November 23, you can congratulate women named Anna and Olga.

Female Names on November 23

Anna

The name Anna has ancient Hebrew origins. It is derived from the word “Hannah” and means “mercy,” “grace,” or “favor.” It is one of the oldest female names and is common in many countries around the world. In the Christian tradition, the name is associated with Saint Anne, the mother of the Virgin Mary. Common variations include Anyuta, Anechka, and Hanna.

Olga

The name Olga is of Scandinavian origin. It derives from the Old Norse name Helga, which means “holy,” “sacred,” or “bright.” In Ukraine, this name is known thanks to Princess Olga, who became one of the most prominent figures in the history of Kievan Rus’. In Christianity, she is venerated as a princess equal to the apostles. Common diminutive forms of the name include Olyusia, Olechka, and Olya.

Male Names for November 23

Amphilochius

The name Amphilochius has ancient Greek origins. It is associated with the name of the historical region of Amphilochia. In ecclesiastical sources, the name is known thanks to Saint Amphilochius, Bishop of Iconium, who lived in the 4th century. He was one of the outstanding theologians of his time and played a role in defending Christian doctrine.

Gregory

The name Gregory comes from the Greek word grēgoros, meaning “vigilant,” “one who does not sleep,” or “attentive.” It symbolizes attentiveness and a readiness to act. There are many saints with this name in Christian history. In particular, on November 23, we commemorate Saint Gregory, Bishop of Akragas, who was renowned for his ministry and spiritual wisdom.

Sisinios

The name Sisinnius has ancient Greek origins. It is associated with the Greek word Sisinnios, which was used as a given name in antiquity. There is no universally accepted explanation for the exact meaning of the name. In the Orthodox tradition, November 23 commemorates the martyr Sisinnius, Bishop of Kyzika, who suffered for the Christian faith.

Fedor

The name Fedir comes from the Greek name Theodoros. It consists of two parts: theos—“God”—and doron—“gift.” Therefore, its meaning is “God’s gift” or “given by God.” The name has an ancient Christian history and is common in many Slavic countries. Common forms include Fedya, Fedorka, and Theodore.

Alexander

The name Oleksandr is of Greek origin. It is derived from the words alexō—“to defend”—and anēr—“man,” “person.” The traditional meaning of the name is “defender of the people.” It became well-known as far back as ancient times and has become widespread in various countries. Common diminutive forms include Sashko, Sasha, Oles, and Oleksandrik.

Boris

The name Boris is of Slavic origin. It is associated with the Old Slavic word “borotba” (struggle), so the meaning of the name is often explained as “fighter” or “one who fights for victory.” There is also a theory that it is a shortened form of the ancient name Borislav. The name is known thanks to Saint Prince Boris, one of the first canonized saints of Kievan Rus’.

Ivan

The name Ivan originates from the ancient Hebrew language. It is derived from the name Yohanan and translates as “God is gracious” or “God’s grace.” It is one of the most common male names in Ukraine. In the Christian tradition, it is associated with many saints, including John the Baptist and the Apostle John the Theologian. Common forms include Ivas, Ivanko, and Ivanchik.

Makar

The name Makar has ancient Greek origins. It is derived from the word makarios, which means “happy,” “blessed,” or “blessed one.” In ancient times, this name was given to people for whom one wished a happy fate and God’s favor. The name has a long Christian tradition. Variants include Makarko and Makarchik.

Oleksiy

The name Oleksiy comes from the Greek word alexein, meaning “to defend,” “to protect,” or “to repel an attack.” Therefore, it is interpreted as “defender” or “one who protects.” The name is common in many countries and has numerous patron saints in Christianity. Diminutive forms include Lyosha, Oles, and Oleksiyko.

Erast

The name Erast is of ancient Greek origin. It is derived from the word erastos, which translates as “beloved,” “desired,” or “one who is loved.” In Christian tradition, Saint Erastus is well known as one of the seventy apostles mentioned in the New Testament. His name is associated with the early history of the spread of Christianity.

Orestes

The name Orest comes from Ancient Greek. It is derived from the word *oros*, meaning “mountain.” Therefore, the name is traditionally interpreted as “one who lives in the mountains” or “mountainous.” It is also known from ancient mythology, where Orestes was the son of Agamemnon. In the Christian tradition, the martyr Orestes of Tiana, a physician, is also venerated.

Rodion

The name Rodion is of Greek origin. It is associated with the name of the island of Rhodes or with the Greek word meaning “rose.” Therefore, among the interpretations of the name are “inhabitant of Rhodes” and “rose-like.” It has become widespread in various countries and has a long history.

Name Day—What Is This Holiday?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint whose name a person received at baptism. In Christian tradition, it is believed that this saint is the person’s heavenly patron and accompanies them throughout their life.

Name days do not necessarily coincide with birthdays. Their date is determined by the church calendar, based on the feast day of the saint after whom the person was named.

How to Celebrate Name Day

Traditionally, this day begins with prayer. Believers may visit a church to thank God for the years they have lived and to ask their heavenly patron for intercession and support. If they wish, they may also go to confession and receive Holy Communion.

Afterward, those celebrating their name day can spend time with family and friends, invite loved ones to a festive dinner, or simply dedicate the day to spending time with those dear to them. The most important thing is to remember the spiritual significance of the holiday.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day on November 23

On their name day, people are wished good health, happiness, peace of mind, family comfort, and God’s blessing. You can also wish that their heavenly patron will always protect them from adversity, help them find the right path, and give them strength during difficult times.

A greeting doesn’t have to be long. It’s enough to say a few sincere words, wish them peace, love, and the fulfillment of their dreams. Even a small token of appreciation can make this day special.

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