Ukraine's representative to the UN urged that Russian shelling of civilians not be equated with the Ukrainian Armed Forces' strikes on military targets

On November 9, Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Andriy Melnyk, called on the Organization not to disseminate unverified Russian claims regarding civilian casualties on Russian territory. He also emphasized that Russian strikes against the civilian population cannot be equated with Ukrainian attacks on military targets on Russian territory.

“I ask that you stop creating the false impression that Ukraine is attacking civilians. Russia’s genocidal, deliberate, and systematic attacks against Ukraine and its civilian population cannot be equated with Ukraine’s legitimate strikes on military targets in Russia, which are an exercise of our inalienable right to self-defense,” Melnik emphasized.

He stressed that Ukraine strictly adheres to international humanitarian law.

According to Melnik, in October alone, Russian troops lost more than 54,000 servicemen in Ukraine, either killed or seriously wounded.

He also noted that numerous videos of torture, cruel treatment, and humiliation within the Russian army are circulating online, often filmed and published by their commanders or fellow soldiers.

Melnik stated that the Russian army has lost its strategic initiative and offensive capabilities, and that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans for further conquests remain an illusion.

He outlined three main lines of action for the Kremlin: intensifying attacks on Ukraine’s civilian population, conducting sabotage operations and psychological warfare to divide Ukrainian society and weaken relations with European allies, as well as using diplomacy to buy time while Russia continues to destroy Ukrainian infrastructure.

“Putin is cynically playing the diplomatic card not to end this war, but merely to buy time,” the permanent representative noted.

Melnik also responded sharply to statements by Russian representative Vasily Nebenzya, who expressed particular concern about the situation of Ukrainian servicemen. The Ukrainian diplomat suggested that he direct his “humanitarian concern” toward Russian servicemen and their families.

He made this statement on Monday, November 9, at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation in Ukraine in connection with Russian shelling, according to Ukrinform’s correspondent in New York.

As a reminder, on November 9, China expressed support at a UN Security Council meeting for diplomatic efforts aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Also, on November 9, during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council dedicated to Russian attacks on Ukraine’s civilian population and critical infrastructure, Russia’s Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzya made a statement containing threats directed at Europe.

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