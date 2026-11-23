Yuriy Lazorenko, a 58-year-old border guard from the Poltava region with the call sign “Loz,” spent eight hours helping his comrades hold their positions while under partial encirclement in the Svatove sector, despite suffering a severe head injury.

The man, who had worked as an energy engineer at Naftogaz for over 20 years, was mobilized into the 15th Mobile Border Guard Detachment in February 2023, held back the occupiers’ advance near Chasovyi Yar in the Donetsk region, and later fought in the Luhansk region, where in October 2023, during an enemy assault, he sustained a shrapnel wound to the head and acoustic trauma.

According to the soldier, he lost consciousness after being struck by shrapnel, but his comrades quickly revived him, applied bandages, and dragged him to cover, from where he continued to repel attacks for another eight hours until his evacuation in the morning. After several months of treatment and rehabilitation, the soldier was transferred to the Volyn Border Guard Detachment, where, since March 2024, he has been guarding the Ukrainian-Belarusian section of the state border, while his 30-year-old son, Vladislav, has been carrying out combat missions in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for over ten years.

Source: 6th Volyn Border Guard Detachment.

The Russian command has stepped up defensive measures in the Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod regions. According to the “Atesh” movement, Russian forces are shifting reserves between fronts and urgently fortifying their positions due to fears of new strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Since the beginning of 2026, Ukrainian defenders have destroyed 1,004 Russian tanks. The 1,000th tank was destroyed this year.

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