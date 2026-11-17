Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met with Transportation Minister Dmitry Yadrov shortly after the drone attack on the Crimean Bridge, but did not inquire about the consequences of the strike. Instead, during the meeting at the Kremlin, they discussed the development of the transportation sector and improvements to rail service, even though trains had been delayed for several hours due to the attack.

Transport Minister Dmitry Yadrov delivered a report but made no mention of the incident on the Crimean Bridge. Putin also did not ask the official about the situation at the crossing. Instead, he congratulated the minister on Transport Workers’ Day, which is celebrated on November 20.

During his speech, Yadrov spoke of improvements in “the comfort and safety of rail transport.”

Meanwhile, the carrier “Grand Service Express” reported that four trains would arrive in Kerch with delays ranging from two to four and a half hours.

Drones have previously attacked passenger trains. In June, one person was killed when a drone struck the “Azovskyi–Kerch” commuter train. In October, drones struck a train carrying players from Moscow’s “Lokomotiv” soccer team.

In addition, train service has been repeatedly delayed due to drone attacks.

The minister also reported on achievements in other challenging areas. In particular, he mentioned the growth in maritime transport.

At the same time, the profits of many Russian grain suppliers have fallen due to strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on ships in the Black Sea.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, responding to journalists’ questions about the attack on the Crimean Bridge, referred them to the Ministry of Transport. He stated that the ministry should provide more precise information on the timeline for repair work and when the bridge would reopen to motorists.

However, over the next two and a half hours, no new messages on this subject appeared on the ministry’s Telegram channel.

Peskov also described the damage to the bridge as “minor.” At the same time, according to the Mash Telegram channel, one of the drones damaged an arch of the bridge, causing it to “sway by approximately 15 degrees.”

The Kremlin press service reported on the meeting.

About 6,000 metric tons of Russian steel ended up at the bottom of the Kerch-Yenikale Canal as a result of the destruction of the Crimean Bridge’s structures on the night of November 17. As a result, shipping between the Black and Azov Seas is, according to the author of the report, effectively blocked: outside the artificial channel, the strait is too shallow for large vessels to pass through.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack again. Sergey Aksyonov, the Gauleiter of occupied Crimea, reported the attack, noting that traffic across the bridge had been temporarily suspended.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack once again. OSINT sources report that the bridge’s road arch may have collapsed into the water, while the Russian-appointed occupation authorities in Crimea announced the suspension of traffic across the bridge.

Robert Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces and known by the call sign Madyar, published images of the drones used to strike the Kerch Bridge on November 17. He also revealed the units involved in the joint operation.

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