Putin transferred Russian assets held by Japan Tobacco International to a company owned by a former Russian intelligence officer

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin signed a decree transferring the joint-stock company “Industrial Assets” to “temporary management” 100% of the shares in four Russian enterprises owned by the Japanese group Japan Tobacco International (JTI), specifically “Petro,” “Kres Neva,” “J.T.I. Donskoy Tabak,” and “J.T.I. Yelets.”

The Japanese company controlled up to 40% of the Russian tobacco market and produced the Winston, Camel, Sobranie, and LD brands. Formally, the owners retain ownership rights but lose control of the enterprises, which employ 4,000 workers.

According to registry records, JSC “Industrial Assets,” with a charter capital of 100,000 rubles, was registered in September 2026, and its sole shareholder is Sergey Dryomov—a former deputy of the Russian-controlled “State Council of Crimea” and a former officer of the Russian special services (2000–2016). In addition to JTI, in the fall of 2026, the Kremlin, under a decree on “temporary administration,” seized the Russian assets of Nestlé, Aptar, Metro, Auchan, FM Logistic, and “Lemana Pro.”

Source: Russian media.

Russian authorities have significantly increased sales of property confiscated from citizens and companies to reduce the budget deficit, which is growing amid the war. From January through November 2026, proceeds from the sale of such property totaled approximately $4.6 billion. This is more than four times the figure for all of 2025, when approximately $1.1 billion was raised.

Russian billionaires have donated more than $5.6 billion to the Russian Federation’s budget, according to Reuters.

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