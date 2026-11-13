Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has no intention of renouncing his territorial claims to four Ukrainian regions and refuses to agree to the creation of a demilitarized zone after the war ends. The Kremlin insists that Ukraine hand over to Russia the territories that the Russian army has not yet been able to occupy.

Analysts have noted Vladimir Putin’s statements during a meeting with U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff and former advisor to the U.S. president Jared Kushner.

The Russian dictator stated that the only clear demarcation line between Russia and Ukraine should be the Russian Federation’s state border.

Moscow has illegally declared the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions to be its own territories, even though Russian troops do not fully control them.

According to ISW experts, Putin’s position indicates that the Kremlin will agree to end the war only on the condition that it establishes full control over all four regions.

“Putin refuses to accept any proposed demilitarized zone in post-war Ukraine or to drop the demand that Ukraine cede parts of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions that Russian troops have not captured,” the analysts note.

The ISW also highlighted the position of Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky.

On November 11, he stated that Moscow would not agree to territorial exchanges with Ukraine and would continue to expand the so-called “security zone” in the north of the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

In addition, Putin once again opposed the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine as part of future security guarantees.

He called the presence of such contingents “absolutely unacceptable” for Russia and threatened that foreign troops would become legitimate targets for Russian forces.

The Institute for the Study of War concluded that the statements by Putin and Russian negotiators demonstrate the Kremlin’s unwillingness to back down from its initial demands on Ukraine and the West.

In particular, Moscow continues to insist on the transfer of territories from four Ukrainian regions to Russia, rejects the idea of a demilitarized zone, and opposes the presence of foreign troops in Ukraine.

This is stated in a report by the U.S. Institute for the Study of War (ISW), released on November 12, 2026.

U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff stated that following his meeting with Vladimir Putin, he plans to discuss the results with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On November 12, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin proposed organizing a humanitarian mission to Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, involving the ombudsmen of Ukraine and the Russian Federation in its preparation.

Earlier, Witkoff and Kushner met with Putin in Moscow to discuss peace in Ukraine.

Prior to that, the Kremlin had disclosed the topics of Putin’s talks with Witkoff and Kushner.

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