Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin claims that Russia allegedly does not seek to prolong the armed conflict, but that Ukraine must agree to the compromises proposed by Moscow even before the meeting in Alaska. He made this statement on November 19 while speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the APEC 2026 summit, according to Russian propaganda media.

According to Putin, if Ukraine truly wants to end the war, it should accept the conditions that the Russian side had previously proposed. At the same time, he did not specify exactly which compromises he was referring to.

“Russia has no desire whatsoever to continue the armed conflict in Ukraine, but the ball is in Ukraine’s court,” the Kremlin leader said.

Thus, Putin once again shifted the responsibility for ending hostilities onto Kyiv, while linking the end of the war to Ukraine’s acceptance of the conditions proposed by Moscow.

Earlier, the Australian prime minister called on Putin to immediately stop the war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin revealed details of the talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, which took place in Shenzhen, China, on November 18.

On November 19 in Shenzhen, China, U.S. President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, president of the Russian Federation—the aggressor state—began bilateral talks.

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