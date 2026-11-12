Putin stated that he recognizes only the state border between Russia and Ukraine

During a meeting at the Kremlin with U.S. President’s Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Vladimir Putin stated that for Russia, there is only one line of demarcation with Ukraine—the state border.

According to him, Moscow is aware of the Ukrainian side’s raising of the issue of the so-called “gray zones.”

At the same time, Putin did not specify exactly which territories he was referring to.

The statement was made during talks on resolving the war in Ukraine.

On November 12, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin proposed organizing a humanitarian mission to Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, involving the ombudsmen of Ukraine and Russia in its preparation.

Earlier, Witkoff and Kushner met with Putin in Moscow to discuss peace in Ukraine.

Prior to that, the Kremlin had disclosed the topics of Putin’s talks with Witkoff and Kushner.

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