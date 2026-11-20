On November 20, the day of the massive Russian attack on Ukraine, Vladimir Putin called on Ukrainians to “come over to our side” and join forces with Russia. His statement came amid the aftermath of shelling that claimed the lives of at least eight civilians and left 28 people wounded.

Putin made this appeal in an interview with director Emir Kusturica for a Channel One film dedicated to Patriarch Kirill’s 80th birthday. The Russian president stated that Ukrainians, despite “today’s tragedies,” should think about the future and unite with Russia in order to be “on the right side of history.”

“Come over to our side, because it is our common side,” Putin said.

His remarks came on the day Russian forces launched a massive missile and drone strike on Kyiv and nine regions of Ukraine. According to Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, eight people were killed and another 28 were wounded as a result of the attack.

Six people were killed in Kyiv. Among them were three employees of “Kyivvodokanal” who were caught in the Russian strike. Russian troops also attacked energy infrastructure, damaging critical infrastructure facilities as well as residential and commercial buildings.

On November 20, a Russian attack on Kyiv destroyed the confectionery workshop of the Milfey company. The production facility sustained significant damage during the shelling, company representatives reported.

As a result of the Russian attack on the night of and morning of November 20, key Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities were damaged. Due to the destruction of power grids, nuclear power plants were forced to reduce their generation capacity.

On the morning of November 20, Russian troops struck a DTEK energy facility in the Odesa region. As a result of the attack, 41,000 households in the Odesa and Rozdilna districts were temporarily left without power.

On the night of November 20, Russian troops struck transportation and industrial infrastructure in the Korosten district of Zhytomyr region. One person was injured as a result of the attack.

The State Emergency Service released the first footage following the Russian strikes on the capital on the night of November 20. According to preliminary data, three people were killed as a result of the attack, 11 others were injured, and one person was evacuated.

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