Russian singer Larisa Dolina lost some of the new songs she had been preparing for her upcoming album.

Problems arose in Yandex’s cloud storage following drone attacks on the company’s data centers.

The artist’s manager, Sergey Pudovkin, confirmed the loss of the musical material and announced the cancellation of the release. In particular, the team had been preparing for the premiere of the new song “Wings.”

Some of the recordings were preserved on hard drives as separate audio tracks, so the songs will have to be reassembled.

Earlier, Russian singer Oleg Gazmanov reported the loss of a significant portion of his unreleased songs due to the same issues.

Russian singer Larisa Dolina risks losing two apartments in Jurmala, Latvia, due to European Union sanctions and utility bill debts.

Recall how Larisa Dolina was deceived under the guise of an FSB special operation.

The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation has recognized that singer Larisa Dolina suffers from a mental disorder.

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