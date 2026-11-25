On the evening of November 24, Russian troops once again struck the Kovel community. Debris from a jet-powered drone fell onto the parking lot of a resort complex, injuring three people.

During the latest air raid alert, air defense forces detected three jet-powered attack drones in the region’s airspace. According to the Volyn Regional State Administration, each of them crashed in a different location:

the first drone was shot down by a mobile fire unit, and its debris fell onto the parking lot of a resort complex;

the second drone crashed on the grounds of another enterprise; there were no injuries or fatalities there;

the third was successfully neutralized using electronic warfare measures; it crashed without causing any damage, and no one was injured.

A fire broke out in the parking lot after the debris fell, and three people sustained shrapnel wounds. The injured have already received medical attention, and firefighters have extinguished the blaze.

Regional Administration Head Roman Romanyuk urged Volyn residents not to disregard safety rules and to remain in shelters until the all-clear signal is given. “The threat comes not only from enemy drones but also from their debris,” the regional head emphasized.

On November 24, Russian occupiers attacked the Kovel community in Volyn Oblast with Shahed-type rocket-powered drones. One of the drones struck the premises of a business.

In the Krasnopil community of Sumy Oblast on November 23, Russian forces deliberately struck a vehicle transporting bread and food with a drone. A fire broke out after the attack.

On Monday, November 23, the Carpathian steakhouse Vatra, located in central Kyiv, sustained damage as a result of Russian shelling.

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