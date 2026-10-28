The Murmansk Commercial Seaport (MMS) has begun export shipments of the first batch of agricultural products rerouted from the south. This was reported on October 28 by the MMTP and the Russian agricultural trader “Demetra-Holding.”

The change in logistics routes was a result of the closure of ports in the Azov and Black Sea basins. The first shipment, consisting of 3,400 metric tons of grain in 47 railcars, has already arrived in Murmansk, where systems previously used for mineral fertilizers and coal were urgently reconfigured for the transshipment of wheat. In total, the bulk carrier New Born is scheduled to load approximately 28,000–29,000 metric tons of wheat for shipment to Morocco. In September, more than 60% of all Russian grain exports by sea had already passed through the Russian Federation’s northwestern ports.

Source: The Moscow Times.

The Russian grain industry is seeking alternative ways to transport wheat due to restrictions on operations at Black Sea ports. One possible route is the small port of Ochamchire in Abkhazia—a Georgian region supported by the Kremlin.

Putin has ordered the purchase of grain from farmers amid export problems through Russian ports.

As a reminder, Russia has rejected all options for a grain deal that could allow for the resumption of agricultural exports via the Black Sea. Ukraine’s Minister of Agrarian Policy, Taras Vysotsky, told Bloomberg about this. According to him, Kyiv received this information from countries that had attempted to establish a dialogue with Moscow.

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