Russia has carried out 817 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in one injury and damage

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 817 strikes on 57 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. One person was wounded in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the enemy attack. There were also 47 reports of damage to residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure.

According to Fedorov, Russian forces carried out 21 airstrikes on Kushuhum, Komyshuvas, Yuliivka, Novorozivka, Shevchenkivskyi, Tavriiskyi, Zalivne, Samiilivka, Novooleksandrivka, Orikhiv, Vasynivka, Vilnianska, Preobrazhenka, Mykilskyi, and Soniachne.

In addition, the occupiers actively used various types of drones.

In total, 626 drones of various models, primarily FPV drones, attacked Zaporizhzhia and other settlements in the region.

The following areas came under attack: Zaporizhzhia, Malokaterynivka, Novosoloshyne, Chervonodniprovka, Hryhorivka, Richne, Zaporozhets, Veselyanka, Novoyakovlivka, Zapasne, Magdalynivka, Novoolenivka, Hnarovske, Hrushevka, Ternuvate, Lezhine, Stepnogorsk, Plavni, Primorske, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka, Preobrazhenka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Omelnyk, Bilohirya, Charivne, Novoselivka, Hulyaypilsk, Hirke, Staroukrainka, Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Dolynka, Rivne, Vozdvyzhivka, Prydorozhne, and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

According to Ivan Fedorov, Russian troops fired on populated areas four times using multiple-launch rocket systems. Novoyakovlivka, Tavriiske, Chervona Krynytsia, and Yegorivka came under fire.

In addition, 166 artillery strikes were recorded on Chervonodniprovka, Hryhorivka, Richne, Zapasne, Novoyakovlivka, Magdalynivka, Ternuvate, Stepnogorsk, Plavni, Primorske, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka, Preobrazhenka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Omelnyk, Bilohirya, Charivne, Novoselivka, Huliaipilskyi, Hirkyi, Staroukrainka, Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Dolynka, Rivne, Vozdvizhivka, Prydorozhne, and Novozaporizhzhia.

One person was wounded as a result of the shelling in Zaporizhzhia. In addition, the relevant services received 47 reports of damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure.

Russian troops continue to use aircraft, drones, multiple launch rocket systems, and artillery to attack populated areas in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, on Telegram.

On the night of October 12, Russian troops launched several waves of attacks on Ukraine using rocket-powered drones. In Ivano-Frankivsk, the strike killed three servicemen and damaged an infrastructure facility, an apartment building, and commercial premises.

Overnight, Russian forces attacked Izyum in the Kharkiv region with S-8000 “Banderole” loitering munitions. As a result of the strike, one person was injured, and approximately 15 private homes and one apartment building were damaged. Power lines and internet connections were also damaged.

In Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, a 54-year-old woman was injured as a result of a Russian “Banderol” missile strike. Her condition is stable. A warehouse, four two-story apartment buildings, and one private home were also damaged.

In addition, three people were killed and nine others were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Details regarding the circumstances of the attack and the condition of the victims have not yet been specified.

Earlier, Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB missiles, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

Russia also attacked Kharkiv and nine other settlements in the region, resulting in casualties.

As a reminder, search and rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhzhia at the site of a Russian strike on a residential building that occurred on October 10. The attack killed 20 people, including four children, and injured 17 others.

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