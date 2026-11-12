According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the Russian army has lost more than 40,000 troops each month in recent months, including those killed and seriously wounded. For comparison, he cited U.S. casualties in Vietnam: over the course of 14 years of war there, approximately 56,000 American service members were killed.

“Putin is losing on the battlefield. Over the past few months, Russia has been losing more than 40,000 troops every month—killed or seriously wounded. 40,000. The United States lost 56,000 over 14 years in Vietnam. Here, in just one month, 40,000 Russians have been killed or seriously wounded,” Rutte emphasized.

According to him, preliminary data for October indicate that Russian losses may have exceeded 50,000 troops in a single month. At the same time, the NATO Secretary General did not specify the source of these estimates.

Rutte also stated that Russia has intensified its campaign of hybrid operations against European countries. Among the methods he attributed to Russian intelligence services are arson, drone provocations, and cyberattacks.

According to the NATO Secretary General, Moscow is attempting to drive a wedge between allies, destabilize European societies, and weaken support for Ukraine. However, he assured that the Alliance would respond to such actions by increasing aid to Kyiv.

“For every Russian hybrid attack against our countries, we respond by increasing our support for Ukraine,” Rutte stated.

He also noted that NATO countries are increasing defense spending to strengthen the Alliance’s ability to defend its territory.

As a reminder, Russia has lost more than 26,000 occupiers since the beginning of November.

Russia has lost more than 11,000 foreign mercenaries in the war against Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.

As a reminder, citizens of 48 countries who fought for Russia are currently being held captive in Ukraine, according to the Joint Operations Headquarters.

Read us on