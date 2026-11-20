Russian troops are effectively attacking Ukraine with strike drones around the clock. During the day, the occupiers launch more than 100 drones, and at night, that number can reach 200.

According to him, on some days, attack drones can account for up to 95% of all aerial attack assets.

“Drones are attacking virtually around the clock. We see over 100 drones during the day—that’s roughly the number—and up to 200 drones every night. Many of them are jet-powered,” he said.

According to Ignat, the ratio of conventional to jet-powered drones varies from day to day. Sometimes jet-powered UAVs account for 95% of the total, while on other days, classic “Shaheds” make up as much as 90%. He also explained that the choice of drone type depends on how quickly the Russians want to strike a target, the nature of that target, and weather conditions.

Ignat specifically emphasized that these circumstances must be taken into account when planning air defense in order to properly allocate forces and resources and ensure the interception of aerial targets.

Yuriy Ignat, head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, made this statement during a television broadcast.

“Let us recall that Russia carried out one of its most powerful attacks on Ukraine, firing up to a hundred missiles,” Ignat said.

On the night of November 20, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Kryvyi Rih using jet-powered drones. The strikes caused significant damage to infrastructure, including a gas station, and left part of the city without power. There were no fatalities or injuries.

As a reminder, Russian jet drones attacked Lviv and the Lviv region. Explosions were heard several times over Lviv, and air defense forces repelled the attack, according to Regional Military Administration Head Maksym Kozytskyi and Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

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