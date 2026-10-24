Russia attacked the Chernihiv region; one person was killed and 18 were wounded

In the Chernihiv region, one man was killed and 18 others were injured as a result of Russian strikes on a facility on October 23. Seven of the injured required hospitalization; the others received medical care on the spot.

According to the Regional Military Administration, seven of the injured were taken to the hospital, while three others are receiving outpatient treatment. Medical personnel provided the necessary care to most of the injured on the spot. After the strike, rescue workers also extinguished a fire.

In the evening, Russian troops struck Novhorod-Siverskyi in the Chernihiv region with “Gerbera” drones.

The attack damaged administrative buildings and utility facilities.

In villages of the Koryukivka community, Russian “Molniya” drones struck the yards of local residents.

In one household, the windows and roof of a residential building were damaged. Another household was completely destroyed.

Russian troops also attacked a village in the Ripky community with a “Geran” drone.

The strike shattered windows in five residential buildings.

Thus, Russian attacks in the Chernihiv region have resulted in one death, 18 injuries, and damage to civilian and administrative infrastructure in several communities across the region.

This was reported by Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

The death toll from the Russian strike on warehouses in the suburbs of Dnipro on October 20 has risen to three. A 33-year-old man who sustained severe injuries during the attack died in the hospital.

As a reminder, in the Sumy region, seven civilians were injured as a result of Russian shelling over the past 24 hours on October 23. Twenty-five settlements in 16 communities came under enemy attack. Russian troops damaged residential buildings, an educational institution, administrative buildings, vehicles, and other civilian infrastructure.

In the Kherson region, over the past 24 hours on October 23, six people were wounded as a result of Russian shelling. Russian troops attacked settlements with aircraft, drones, and artillery, damaging residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure.

Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 70 times with drones and artillery. Four districts came under fire, including Dnipro, the Nikopol region, and Kryvyi Rih. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and 11 others were wounded.

Overall, Russian troops used drones and artillery against the Dnipropetrovsk region over the past 24 hours. One person was killed and 11 others were wounded as a result of the attacks. The highest number of casualties was in Dnipro, where eight people are currently hospitalized. Hanzhav reported this on his Telegram channel.

Since the evening, Russian troops have attacked Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones nearly 20 times. Two people were injured as a result of the shelling.

Russian troops attacked five districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times throughout the day. One person was killed as a result of the shelling, and another man was wounded and is in serious condition. Residential buildings, an administrative building, a sports school, vehicles, and infrastructure were hit.

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