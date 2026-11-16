Russia attacked Dnipro and surrounding areas with drones; three people were injured

On the night of November 15–16, Russian troops attacked Dnipro and communities in the region nearly 20 times. Three people were injured, and private homes, apartment buildings, and infrastructure facilities sustained damage. Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported on the consequences of the shelling.

In Dnipro, a 44-year-old woman was injured in the attack; she was hospitalized in moderate condition. Transportation infrastructure, private homes, and apartment buildings were damaged.

In Pavlohrad, a 77-year-old man was taken to the hospital in moderate condition. A 42-year-old woman is receiving outpatient treatment. An educational institution, high-rise buildings, and a car were damaged.

In Kam’yanske, a business facility was hit. In the Nikopol district, the district center, as well as the Pokrovska and Myrivska communities, were struck. A private home was damaged.

In the Lychkiv community of the Samarivsky district, infrastructure was damaged and a fire broke out. In the Synelnykivsky district, Synelnykove and the Mykolaivska community were targeted. Infrastructure was damaged.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration (RSA)

As a reminder, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine.

In Bukovina, air defense forces shot down a Russian jet drone.

Russian troops attacked a critical industrial facility in the Vinnytsia region overnight.

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