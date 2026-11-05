Russia attacked Dnipro and Samara with drones, causing fires at critical infrastructure sites

On the night of November 5, Russian troops launched drone attacks on Dnipro and the city of Samar in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The strikes caused fires in residential areas and at critical infrastructure sites. Three people were injured.

Russian troops directed drones at the regional capital and Samara. In Dnipro, the roof of a private home and several private garages caught fire. Fires also broke out at critical infrastructure sites.

“Fires also broke out at critical infrastructure sites. Emergency services are working at the strike sites,” the Regional State Administration’s press service reported.

Footage released from the strike sites shows significant destruction and a large-scale fire. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has not yet provided additional information on the consequences of the attack.

Overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force reported the movement of jet-powered drones toward Dnipro and the surrounding region. After 6:00 a.m., such warnings continued to come in.

This was reported by the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration on Telegram.

On the night of November 5, the Russian occupation forces attacked Kyiv with strike drones. A fire broke out in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital as a result of falling drone debris.

As a reminder, an explosion was heard in Kyiv at approximately 10:00 p.m. on October 30. Power outages were reported in several districts of the capital.

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