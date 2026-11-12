Russian troops continued to attack Ukraine’s energy infrastructure over the past 24 hours. As of the morning of November 12, some consumers in nine regions were without electricity. In the Poltava region, four power utility workers were injured as a result of a Russian strike.

“Over the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out numerous attacks on energy infrastructure facilities. As a result of these attacks, as of this morning, there are partial power outages affecting consumers in the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Cherkasy regions,” Ukrenergo reported.

Energy workers are working around the clock to repair damaged equipment in order to restore power to Ukrainian households as quickly as possible.

The Ministry of Energy also reported that workers in the Poltava region were injured.

“In the Poltava region, four energy workers were injured as a result of the Russian attack. The injured are receiving all necessary medical care,” the ministry noted.

Most regions of Ukraine are implementing hourly power outage schedules. Power restriction schedules are in effect for industrial consumers, the Ministry of Energy reported.

The ministry emphasizes that due to continuous Russian attacks, the power supply situation can change rapidly throughout the day—sometimes even several times an hour.

According to Ukrenergo, by the end of the day, hourly power outage schedules ranging from one to three rounds will be in effect for all categories of consumers in some regions.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy and the National Electricity Company “Ukrenergo.”

On the morning of November 12, one person was killed and another was injured as a result of a Russian strike on a nine-story residential building in Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi district. Emergency responders managed to rescue three people.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 12, a Russian drone attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson. A local resident sustained serious injuries in the strike and later died in the hospital.

On the night of November 12, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv. According to preliminary reports, the “Epicenter” shopping mall may have been hit.

On the night of November 12, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region. As a result of the strike, Kostopil, as well as settlements in the Rivne and Sarny districts, were left without power.

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