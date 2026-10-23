Russia attacked an energy facility in the Lviv region, leaving 175 communities without power

On Friday, October 23, Russian troops attacked an energy infrastructure facility in the Lviv region with a drone. As a result of the strike, 175 communities were left without power.

The attack occurred during an air raid alert that lasted from 11:56 a.m. to 12:14 p.m.

“During the air raid alert, which lasted from 11:56 a.m. to 12:14 p.m., the enemy attacked an energy infrastructure facility in the Lviv district with a drone. Power was cut to 175 settlements—154 completely and 21 partially,” the statement said.

As a result of the Russian strike, 154 settlements were completely without power, while another 21 were partially without power.

Maksym Kozytskyi emphasized that power company workers are already working to restore electricity.

“Utility workers are working to restore power to all homes as quickly as possible,” noted the head of the Lviv Regional State Administration.

On the night of October 23 and in the morning, Russian troops also struck energy infrastructure facilities in other regions of Ukraine.

As a result of these attacks, new power outages were reported in eight regions. Power companies are working to address the consequences of the Russian strikes and restore power.

This was reported by Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration.

As of the morning of October 23, power outages affecting consumers in eight regions of Ukraine were recorded as a result of Russian shelling. In parts of the country, hourly power outages are also in effect, with up to two rounds of outages scheduled.

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, emergency power outages have been implemented by order of Ukrenergo.

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