Russia attacked an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia, causing a fire

Russian troops struck an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia. The attack caused a fire at the site of the strike.

Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, added that a fire broke out at the site after the strike.

“The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia,” he said.

According to preliminary reports, one person was injured as a result of the strike. Semikin has not yet provided information on the condition of the victim or the extent of the damage.

Semikin also announced that traffic on the Cable-Stayed Bridge in Zaporizhzhia will resume on October 22 at 6:00 a.m. Every day from 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m., the bridge will be completely closed to traffic. At other times, traffic will operate as usual, but trucks weighing more than 3.5 metric tons remain prohibited from crossing the bridge.

A detour is available via the Preobrazhensky Bridge—one lane in each direction.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration

As a reminder, traffic on the South Bridge in Kyiv was restricted following Russian shelling.

Earlier, train service on the green line of the Kyiv Metro was restricted due to damage to the South Bridge.

As a reminder, Russia launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

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