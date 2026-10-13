Russia attacked Kyiv with five ballistic missiles; Ukraine is investigating the reasons for the delayed warning

On the evening of October 12, Russia launched five ballistic missiles at Kyiv. An air raid alert was declared in the capital shortly after the first explosions, and Ukrainian authorities are investigating why they were unable to provide advance warning of the launches.

The first reports of a missile threat to the capital emerged on the evening of October 12. At 10:09 p.m., the Air Force reported a high-speed target moving toward Kyiv, and by 10:10 p.m., an air raid alert was declared. A series of explosions then rocked the city.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the explosions and urged residents to take shelter.

According to Klitschko, at 10:44 p.m., a missile struck a transportation infrastructure facility in the Dniprovskyi district. At 11:05 p.m., it was reported that a four-story warehouse building in the Desnianskyi district had been hit.

Around midnight, the Air Force reported that Russia had attacked Kyiv with six ballistic missiles, the type of which is still being determined. An air raid alert could not be issued before the strike, as the targets were only detected during the attack.

“No information regarding launches from enemy territory has been received. The causes are being determined,” the Ukrainian Air Force stated.

Serhiy Beskrestnov, a special advisor to the President of Ukraine on technological issues, known by the call sign “Flash,” stated that instances where Ukraine’s partners failed to detect the launch of S-400 missiles had occurred before. He urged people not to jump to conclusions, emphasizing the presence of technical nuances.

Air raid alerts were also issued several times overnight in Kyiv due to the threat of attack drones. The last of the alerts mentioned in the reports was lifted at 5:20 a.m. on October 13.

According to the Air Force, on the night of October 13—beginning in the evening of October 12—Russian forces deployed five “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missiles, nine “Banderol”/“Dan-T” missiles, and 108 attack drones.

Ukrainian air defense shot down or neutralized 88 UAVs of the Shahed, “Gerbera,” and other types. Of these, 58 were jet-powered.

At the same time, the military recorded airstrikes hitting 17 locations, and the downed targets and their debris falling at seven more. According to reports, several “Banderole”/“Dan-T” missiles struck Kharkiv, though some of the missiles did not reach their targets.

The Air Force continues to verify information regarding the results of the attack.

On the night of October 13, Russian troops launched another strike on Ukraine, using ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, air defense forces neutralized 88 aerial targets.

As a reminder, Russia attacked a medical facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, injuring four patients.

We should add that the Russians attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times during the evening and night, and one person was injured.

Kharkiv came under attack from Russian “Banderole” missiles, with hits confirmed.

Overnight, Russian troops attacked Izyum in the Kharkiv region with S-8000 “Banderole” loitering munitions. As a result of the strike, one person was injured, and approximately 15 private homes and one apartment building were damaged. Power lines and the internet connection were also damaged.

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