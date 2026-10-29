On Wednesday, October 29, Russian troops attacked a municipal bus in Zaporizhzhia with an FPV drone. Initially, two people were reported injured, but the number of injured later rose to four.

“The Russians attacked a municipal bus in Zaporizhzhia with an FPV drone. According to preliminary information, a woman and a man were injured as a result of the strike,” the statement said.

According to regional authorities, the injured are receiving the necessary medical care.

According to updated information from Mykhailo Semikin, four people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on a municipal bus in Zaporizhzhia.

Information regarding the condition of the victims and other consequences of the attack is being clarified.

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This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

On the morning of October 29, Russian forces again struck Kharkiv with a strike drone. One person was injured as a result of the attack, according to Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

Earlier, Russia attacked an educational institution in Kharkiv overnight.

As a reminder, eight people were injured in Russian drone attacks in the Sumy region

In Dnipro, a fire broke out at a factory following a Russian strike.

The occupiers struck a civilian enterprise in the Rivne region; one person was killed.

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