Russia attacked the Nizhyn Fat Processing Plant: the facility sustained significant damage

On November 10, Nizhyn Fat Processing Plant LLC was hit by a series of strikes from Russian drones. The attack caused significant damage to the plant, including damage to property and production infrastructure.

The company’s administration reported this on its official website.

"Due to the consequences of the attack, the company’s production activities have been suspended. Measures are currently underway to contain and mitigate the consequences of the attack, document the damage caused, assess the losses, and determine the possibilities for restoring the damaged property and production activities once appropriate safety conditions are in place,” the NZK statement reads.

According to the statement, thanks to a timely response and the safety measures taken, no fatalities or injuries occurred.

The Nizhyn Oil Plant emphasized that it is a civilian industrial enterprise whose primary activities include the processing of agricultural products and the production of vegetable oil and meal, and thanked everyone who participated in the emergency response and helped ensure people’s safety.

As reported by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency earlier this week, citing a source in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Russian occupiers are preparing strikes against food industry facilities. According to the agency’s source, the Russians plan to attack facilities for the storage and processing of agricultural crops, in particular, grain elevators and warehouse infrastructure, facilities for the production of sunflower and other vegetable oils, as well as dairy and butter plants, meat processing plants, poultry farms, and other food industry enterprises.

NZhK has been in operation since 1896 and specializes in the full cycle of processing oilseeds: sunflower, soybeans, and rapeseed. Between 2020 and 2024, the plant underwent a large-scale renovation. The processing capacity for sunflower seeds is up to 1,200 metric tons per day, with the prospect of increasing to 1,400 metric tons per day upon completion of the next phase of modernization. Production capacity for oil stands at 16,000 metric tons per month, and for meal at 13,000 metric tons per month.

According to data from YouControl, in the first nine months of this year, NZK increased its revenue by 14.0%—to 7.3159 billion UAH—and its net profit by a factor of 4.3, to 490.7 million UAH.

Russia attacked a plant belonging to the well-known pharmaceutical manufacturer Darnitsa in Kyiv.

In Russia, a factory producing batteries for missiles and drones was hit by a missile strike.

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