Russia attacked the Pechersk district of Kyiv, damaging residential buildings and an ambulance station

As a result of yet another Russian attack on the capital on the night of October 22, the Pecherskyi district of Kyiv was hit. Residential buildings, administrative buildings, medical facilities, and a monastery sustained damage.

According to preliminary reports, 18 residential buildings on five streets in the district were damaged, and there are casualties.

As a result of the shelling, windows were shattered and facades were damaged in the buildings, and cars parked near the buildings were also damaged.

In addition to residential buildings, the Russian attack damaged administrative buildings in the Pechersk district.

An ambulance station building and six ambulances were also damaged.

In addition, the facade of the Holy Vvedensky Monastery was damaged and its windows were shattered.

The information on the consequences of the attack is preliminary.

This was reported by the Pechersk District State Administration.

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