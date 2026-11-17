Overnight, Russian troops attacked six districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties. The shelling caused damage to businesses, transportation and other infrastructure, as well as private homes and apartment buildings.

In Dnipro, a business, transportation infrastructure, and a private home were damaged as a result of Russian strikes.

In the Pavlohrad district, damage to a business and vehicles was reported. In Kryvyi Rih, a business, a private home, and infrastructure were hit.

In the Nikopol region, Russian troops shelled the district center, as well as the Marganetsk and Pokrovsk communities.

In the Verkhnodniprovsk community of the Kamyanske district, the occupiers struck infrastructure. And in the Shakhtarsk community of the Synelnykivskyi district, an apartment building was damaged.

Rescue workers are extinguishing fires caused by the strikes. Information on the consequences of the nighttime attacks is being clarified.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

In Kyiv, the effects of the Russian strikes on November 17 were recorded in four districts: Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Obolonskyi. The attacks damaged critical infrastructure, caused fires, and led to disruptions in water and heat supply in some areas.

In addition, Russian forces attacked Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times with drones and missiles over the course of November 16. The shelling caused damage to businesses, transportation and other infrastructure, residential buildings, and vehicles.

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