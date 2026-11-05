Russia attacked a delivery service warehouse, energy infrastructure, and an educational institution in the Odesa region

In the south of the Odesa region, a delivery service warehouse was partially destroyed as a result of a Russian attack, and energy and civilian infrastructure facilities, as well as an educational institution, were damaged.

“In the south of the Odesa region, energy and civilian infrastructure were damaged as a result of an enemy attack,” the statement said.

According to Oleg Kipper, a delivery service warehouse was partially destroyed. In addition, the administrative building of a private company that manufactures medical products was damaged.

Windows were also shattered at a college and a dormitory.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties as a result of the attack. Work is underway at the sites of the strikes to address the consequences of the Russian attack.

This was reported by Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

On the night of November 5, Russian troops attacked Dnipro and the city of Samar in the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. The strikes caused fires in residential areas and at critical infrastructure sites. Three people were injured.

On the night of November 5, the Russian occupation forces attacked Kyiv with strike drones. A fire broke out in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital after debris from a drone fell.

As a reminder, an explosion was heard in Kyiv at approximately 10:00 p.m. on October 30. Power outages were reported in several districts of the capital.

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