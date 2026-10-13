Russia attacked a warehouse in Zaporizhzhia; one person was injured

Russian troops struck a warehouse in Zaporizhzhia. A 41-year-old man was injured in the attack and is receiving the necessary medical care.

According to him, the strike caused a fire on the premises of the warehouse.

“The enemy struck a warehouse in Zaporizhzhia. A fire broke out. Emergency responders have already extinguished it,” Semikin wrote.

The fire was successfully extinguished. Relevant services are working at the site of the attack to determine the circumstances of the incident and assess its consequences.

Information regarding damage and casualties may be updated.

This was reported by Mikhail Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed the “Epicenter” shopping mall in Dnipro, which had been operating in the city for 19 years. The company made this announcement.

From the morning of October 12 to the morning of October 13, Russian troops carried out more than 40 strikes on the Sumy region. Thirty settlements in 20 territorial communities came under fire, and two people were injured.

As a reminder, Russia attacked a medical facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, injuring four patients.

We would also like to add that Russian forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times during the evening and night, resulting in one casualty.

Kharkiv came under attack from Russian “Bandera” missiles, with hits recorded.

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