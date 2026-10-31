Russia attacked Sumy with jet drones and FPV drones; there were hits in the industrial zone

This morning, Russian troops attacked civilian infrastructure in Sumy using rocket-powered drones and FPV drones guided by fiber-optic cables. Several strikes were recorded in the industrial zone, and a large vehicle was hit.

“On Saturday morning, the enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in the Kovpakivskyi and Zarichnyi districts of Sumy. As a result of the strikes by jet-powered UAVs and FPV drones using fiber-optic cables, several impact sites were recorded in the industrial zone, and a large vehicle was hit,” Kryvosheyenko wrote.

According to him, preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties.

Fires broke out at the impact sites. Rescue workers have already contained the blazes.

Efforts to address the aftermath of the Russian attack are currently underway.

This was reported by Serhiy Kryvosheyenko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, on Telegram.

Due to Russian shelling of Dnipro’s railway infrastructure and the increased risk of new attacks, a significant number of trains are running with substantial delays.

Russian troops continue to attack civilian infrastructure and residential areas in Ukraine. The shelling of the Sumy, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions has resulted in casualties and injuries.

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