Russia attacked a thermal power plant in Kyiv and energy facilities in the Kyiv region; there are fatalities and injuries

As a result of the Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as were critical energy facilities in the Kyiv region. The number of dead and wounded in the capital has risen following strikes on residential areas.

Since early this morning, utility workers and rescue teams have been working at the sites of the nighttime attack. Firefighting efforts, debris removal, and initial restoration work on the damaged facilities are ongoing.

The main targets of the Russian ballistic missiles were energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and the Kharkiv region. In the capital, all three municipal thermal power plants were attacked. Russian forces also struck critical infrastructure in the Kyiv region that supplies electricity to the capital and central regions of Ukraine.

According to available information, two people were killed and 25 others were injured as a result of an evening strike on a high-rise building in Kyiv.

In addition, one person was killed and another injured during a morning attack on the capital.

Efforts to address the aftermath of the shelling are ongoing.

Railway facilities in five regions of Ukraine were also targeted. Thanks to the timely evacuation of employees, there were no casualties.

Restoration work is currently underway at the damaged sites.

Rescue workers, police officers, medical personnel, utility workers, and other specialists are involved in addressing the aftermath of the Russian attack, assisting those affected and restoring damaged infrastructure.

This was reported by Serhiy Koretskyi.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 1,030 strikes on 56 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the enemy attacks, one person was killed and three others were injured.

On the morning of October 14, Russian troops attacked four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times with drones and aerial bombs. Two people were killed in the shelling, and six others were wounded, including an 11-year-old boy.

In the Kherson region, two people were wounded over the past 24 hours as a result of Russian aggression. Dozens of settlements, including Kherson, came under enemy airstrikes, drone attacks, and artillery shelling.

In Khmelnytskyi, Russian strikes on the logistics center of the company “Epicenter” destroyed approximately 85% of the goods stored at the facility. Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked the center ten times, causing five large-scale fires; however, no employees were injured.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one strike confirmed to have hit a 9-story building.

We should add that late in the evening on October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank came under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

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