Russia attacked a shopping center in Kharkiv with a jet-powered drone; one person was injured

Russian forces launched a rocket-powered drone strike on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. The strike hit a shopping center, causing a fire at the scene. One person is reported to have been injured.

According to preliminary information from city authorities, Russian forces used a rocket-powered drone to attack the city.

Later, Ihor Terekhov clarified that the target was one of the shopping centers in the Kyivskyi district. A fire broke out at the site of the strike.

“The enemy launched a rocket-powered UAV strike on the Kyivskyi district. We are assessing the consequences… According to updated information, the strike hit one of the shopping centers. There is a fire at the site of the strike,” the mayor said.

Specialized and emergency services are working at the scene. Information regarding the extent of the damage and the possible consequences of the attack is still being assessed.

Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, also confirmed that a Russian drone struck a shopping center and reported that one person was injured.

“An enemy drone strike has been recorded in the Kyivskyi District… According to preliminary information, the drone struck a shopping center. As a result of the strike in the Kyivskyi District, one person was injured. Medical personnel are providing all necessary assistance,” Sinehubov said.

Medical personnel are providing the necessary care to the injured person. Information regarding the person’s condition and other possible consequences of the Russian attack is being clarified.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleg Sinehubov.

On the night of October 29–30, Russian troops attacked an industrial facility in the Kremenchuk district of Poltava Oblast. Information regarding the consequences of the enemy strike is currently being verified. No data on the extent of the damage or possible casualties has been released yet.

In the Poltava region, a Russian drone attacked the facility’s grounds.

Russia attacked a facility in Chernihiv; people may be trapped under the rubble.

Russia struck an energy facility in Chernihiv, leaving more than 10,000 customers without power.

Russia attacked Chernihiv with drones, wounding two children.

The occupiers launched a massive drone attack on the Chernihiv region, injuring eight people.

Read us on