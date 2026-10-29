Russia attacked a trolleybus in Zaporizhzhia: three women were injured

On October 29, Russian troops attacked a municipal trolleybus in Zaporizhzhia with an FPV drone. Three women were injured in the attack.

A 56-year-old woman is in critical condition. Two other female passengers, aged 71 and 66, sustained minor shrapnel wounds to their legs.

Details regarding the consequences of the attack are still being clarified.

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Source: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

A 49-year-old man was killed and three other men were wounded as a result of Russian attacks on the village of Bilenke in the Zaporizhzhia district. All of the victims were taken to the hospital.

In Dnipro, a fire broke out at a business following a Russian strike.

The occupiers struck a civilian enterprise in the Rivne region; one person was killed.

Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, and Poltava—Epicenter stores were hit.

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