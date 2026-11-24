On the night of November 24, Russian forces launched 96 drones at Ukraine, two-thirds of which were jet-powered. Air defense forces shot down or neutralized 73 enemy UAVs.

On the night of November 24, Russia launched 96 drones at Ukraine, two-thirds of which were jet-powered. Seventy-three of them were shot down or neutralized, including 70% of the jet-powered ones.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of November 24 (starting at 6:00 p.m. on November 23), the enemy attacked with:

96 Shahed-type strike UAVs (64 of which were jet-powered), Gerber drones, and “Parody”-type decoy drones;

from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk—Russian Federation; the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Donetsk; the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea—Gvardeyskoye.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

“According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces shot down or neutralized 73 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type (45 of which were jet-powered), Gerber, and other types of drones,” the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

Enemy airstrikes were recorded at 13 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 2 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs still in the air, the Ukrainian Air Force warned.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, on November 23, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 1,848 Russian military personnel. New data on enemy losses was released as of November 24, 2026.

A total of 123 clashes were recorded on the front lines, with the fiercest fighting taking place in the Kostiantynivka sector.

Over the past 24 hours, 149 combat engagements took place along the front line, with the heaviest fighting occurring in two sectors.

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