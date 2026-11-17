On the night of November 17, Russian forces deployed ballistic and cruise missiles, air-to-ground guided missiles, and 306 attack drones. Air defense forces shot down or neutralized 211 aerial targets, with hits recorded at 44 locations.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the attack began at 6:00 p.m. on November 16. Russian forces launched Iskander-M ballistic missiles, “Zircon,” and S-400 missiles, “Iskander-K” cruise missiles, as well as X-59/X-69 guided air-to-ground missiles.

In addition, the enemy deployed 306 attack drones, including 92 jet-powered ones. The attack involved Shahed, “Gerbera,” S8000 “Banderol”/“Dan-T” drones, as well as “Parodia” decoy drones.

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.

As of 12:00 p.m., the destruction or neutralization of 211 aerial targets had been confirmed: three X-59/X-69 guided air-to-air missiles, three “Banderol”/“Dan-T,” and 205 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types, including 48 Shahed jet-powered UAVs.

Information regarding cruise missiles and an additional 60 attack UAVs is being verified. In total, airstrikes were recorded at 44 locations. At the time of this report’s publication, the attack was ongoing.

Source: Air Force

On the night of November 17, Russian troops attacked six districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region. According to preliminary data, no civilians were injured. The shelling caused damage to businesses, transportation and other infrastructure, as well as private homes and apartment buildings.

In Kyiv, the effects of the Russian strikes on November 17 were recorded in four districts: Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Obolonskyi. The attack damaged critical infrastructure, caused fires, and led to disruptions in water and heat supply in some areas.

In addition, Russian forces attacked Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times with drones and missiles throughout the day on November 16. The shelling caused damage to businesses, transportation and other infrastructure, residential buildings, and vehicles.

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