Russia attacked Uman; fires broke out in a hypermarket and a residential building

On the morning of October 21, the Russian army launched an attack on Uman in the Cherkasy region. The attack caused fires in a residential building, a hypermarket, and on its grounds; a hotel was also damaged.

Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration, reported this to Suspilne:

“The fire there has already been extinguished. One person was injured. Medical personnel provided assistance on the scene. The man refused hospitalization.”

At another location, a hotel was damaged by the blast wave, Taburets added.

Source: Suspilne

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