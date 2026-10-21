+12° Kyiv +12° Warsaw +10° Washington
$ 45.06 € 50.56 zł 11.58
$ 45.06 € 50.56 zł 11.58
+12° Kyiv +12° Warsaw +10° Washington
News War with the russian federation

Russia attacked Uman; fires broke out in a hypermarket and a residential building

UA NEWS 21 October 2026 08:54
Russia attacked Uman; fires broke out in a hypermarket and a residential building

On the morning of October 21, the Russian army launched an attack on Uman in the Cherkasy region. The attack caused fires in a residential building, a hypermarket, and on its grounds; a hotel was also damaged.

 

Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration, reported this to Suspilne:

“The fire there has already been extinguished. One person was injured. Medical personnel provided assistance on the scene. The man refused hospitalization.”

280a6820fc5341f1.webp

At another location, a hotel was damaged by the blast wave, Taburets added.

Source: Suspilne

One person was killed as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv; a drone struck a 24-story building.

As a reminder, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing fires in two districts.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

Read us on
Download our app