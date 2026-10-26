Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi; there is one wounded person in Zaporizhzhia

On the night of October 26, Russian troops launched strikes on Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi. In Zaporizhzhia, private homes, cars, and a commercial building were damaged, and one person was injured. The report provided does not include information on the consequences of the attack in Kropyvnytskyi.

Around 4:00 a.m., explosions were heard near Kropyvnytskyi. Subsequently, monitoring channels reported repeated launches of cruise missiles at the city. According to their data, the enemy used two X-59/X-69 missiles. Information on the consequences is being clarified.

According to the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, the attack damaged private homes, cars, and a commercial building. A fire broke out at the site of one of the strikes. Preliminary reports indicate that one person was injured. The consequences of the attack are being assessed.

As of 4:50 a.m., the number of people injured in the attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to two. According to the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, a 30-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man were injured. They are receiving the necessary medical care.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

Earlier, Russian troops launched a second strike on a residential area in Kharkiv.

Russia damaged an energy facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, causing a power outage.

Russian troops attacked three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region throughout the day; one person was wounded.

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