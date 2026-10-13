Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia and wounded five people

Five people were injured as a result of Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia, the Zaporizhzhia District, and the Polohivsky District. In total, over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 910 strikes on 58 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Defense Council.

According to him, Russian troops carried out 23 airstrikes on Kushuhum, Komyshuvas, Novoivanivka, Yasna Polyana, Novotroitske, Zhovta Krucha, Novorozivka, Serhiivka, Zalivne, Tavriiske, Dudnykove, Novoivanivka, Orikhiv, Vasynivka, Preobrazhenka, Chervonyi Yar, Vasylivske, and Soniachne.

The occupiers also deployed 743 drones of various types, primarily FPV drones. They attacked Zaporizhzhia, Vilniansk, Malokaterynivka, Chervonodniprovka, Hryhorivka, Richne, Zaporozhets, Veselyanka, Novoyakovlivka, Zapasne, Magdalynivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novotavriiske, Ternuvate, Stepnogorsk, Plavni, Primorske, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka, Preobrazhenka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Omelnyk, Bilohirya, Charivne, Novoselivka, Hulyaypilsk, Hirke, Staroukrainka, Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Dolynka, Rivne, Vozdvyzhivka, Prydorozhne, and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

In addition, five rocket attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems were recorded on Novoyakovlivka, Novopavlivka, Omelnyk, and Yegorivka. Another 139 artillery strikes hit Chervonodniprovka, Hryhorivka, Richne, Veselyanka, Zapasne, Novoyakovlivka, Magdalynivka, Ternuvate, Stepnogorsk, Plavni, Primorske, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka, Preobrazhenka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Omelnyk, Bilohirya, Charivne, Novoselivka, Huliaipil, Hirky, Staroukrainka, Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Dolynka, Rivne, Vozdvyzhivka, Prydorozhne, and Novozaporizhzhia.

The shelling damaged residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure. A total of 75 reports of damage were received, Ivan Fedorov noted.

On the night of October 13, Russian troops launched another strike against Ukraine, using ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, air defense forces neutralized 88 aerial targets.

As a reminder, Russia attacked a medical facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, injuring four patients.

We should also note that Russian forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times during the evening and night, resulting in one casualty.

Kharkiv came under attack from Russian “Banderole” missiles, with hits confirmed.

Overnight, Russian troops attacked Izyum in the Kharkiv region with S-8000 “Banderole” loitering munitions. As a result of the strike, one person was injured, and approximately 15 private homes and one apartment building were damaged. Power lines and the internet connection were also damaged.

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