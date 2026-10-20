Russia attacked the Zhytomyr region, damaging a train station and a supermarket; fires broke out
On the night of October 20, Russian troops attacked the Zhytomyr region, striking railway and civilian infrastructure. The strikes caused fires in the affected areas.
“Strikes on civilian and railway infrastructure have been recorded. This resulted in fires. Efforts to extinguish one of them are currently underway,” rescue workers said.
In addition, bomb disposal units surveyed the areas for explosive devices. According to preliminary information, there were no fatalities or injuries.
Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional State Administration, clarified that Russian troops targeted energy and railway infrastructure.
As a result of the strikes, the following sustained damage:
a home improvement store in the Zhytomyr community;
a train station in the Ovruch community;
rail tracks in the Olevsk community.
Fires broke out at the damaged sites. Efforts to address the aftermath of the Russian attack are currently underway.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional State Administration, on Facebook.
We would like to add that three people were killed when a drone crashed onto a road near Chabaniv.
As a reminder, on October 20, a Russian “Shahed”-type jet drone was shot down over Hatne in the Kyiv region. Following this, reports emerged of a UAV crashing onto a road and setting cars on fire.
On the morning of October 20, Kyiv Metro trains resumed service on the Red Line between the “Akademmistechko” and “Lisova” stations.