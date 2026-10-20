Russia attacked the Zhytomyr region, damaging a train station and a supermarket; fires broke out

“Strikes on civilian and railway infrastructure have been recorded. This resulted in fires. Efforts to extinguish one of them are currently underway,” rescue workers said.

In addition, bomb disposal units surveyed the areas for explosive devices. According to preliminary information, there were no fatalities or injuries.

Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional State Administration, clarified that Russian troops targeted energy and railway infrastructure.

As a result of the strikes, the following sustained damage:

a home improvement store in the Zhytomyr community;

a train station in the Ovruch community;

rail tracks in the Olevsk community.

Fires broke out at the damaged sites. Efforts to address the aftermath of the Russian attack are currently underway.