The Russian command is likely preparing a disinformation campaign in the Oleksandrivka sector. The goal is to create the illusion of a Russian military presence in populated areas and to pass off staged videos as evidence of alleged successes on the front lines.

“According to available information, the command of the occupying forces has tasked its units with staging video footage of the alleged presence of Russian troops in specific settlements in the Oleksandrivka sector, within the operational zone of the ‘South’ military group (forces).” In particular, they plan to display Russian flags, paint inscriptions on walls indicating the date of filming, and take panoramic shots of the settlements. “In this way, the enemy will attempt to create the appearance of control over these territories, passing off staged footage as confirmation of its own military successes,” Shevchenko stated.

She added that instead of real tactical gains, the Russian command is likely once again planning to resort to information manipulation by preparing fake video evidence and reports for its domestic audience and the international media landscape. At the same time, the actual situation on the front lines does not change simply because a flag appears in a frame or a staged video is released.

“The Ukrainian Defense Forces are in control of the situation and continue to effectively carry out combat missions: striking enemy personnel and destroying their weapons and military equipment. All attempts by Russian occupation forces to advance in this direction have been unsuccessful,” the deputy spokesperson noted.

According to her, the line of contact has remained unchanged for a long time, and the situation is under the control of Ukrainian defenders.

“No staged videos, flags on walls, or fake reports will change the reality on the front lines. It is impossible to win on the battlefield through information manipulation,” Shevchenko emphasized.

Anastasia Shevchenko, deputy spokesperson for the “South” Military Group, reported this in a comment to Ukrinform.

Ukrainian troops are holding Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Throughout October 2026, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck at least 30 strategic targets on Russian territory.

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